Nashik: Brave Woman Chases, Catches Chain Snatcher and Retrieves Her Mangalsutra (Watch Video)

Nashik ChainSnatching Incident: A woman in Nashik displayed remarkable bravery by chasing down and overpowering a man who snatched her gold mangalsutra on Jai Bhavani Road. According to reports, the incident took place recently when the woman was walking along the road and the accused attempted to flee after grabbing her chain. Instead of panicking, she immediately ran after him and caught hold of him before he could escape.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the man trying to escape on a motorcycle after committing the theft. Within seconds, the woman chased him, caught him, and refused to let him go. The woman managed to retrieve her mangalsutra and also thrashed the accused to stop him from fleeing. Despite his repeated efforts to escape, she held him tightly until bystanders arrived and alerted the police.

According to the reports, Police reached the spot quickly and took the accused into custody. The video has drawn widespread praise online. Social media users have applauded the woman’s courage and presence of mind.