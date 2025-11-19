Nashik Bus Accident: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed, Several Injured as MSRTC Bus Crashes Onto Platform at Maharashtra’s Sinnar Bus Stand; Video Surfaces

Nashik Accident News: A nine-year-old boy was killed when an out-of-control Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus rammed into the platform at Sinnar bus depot in Nashik on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. According to the reports, the bus, operating from Sinnar to Devpur, lost control while the driver was parking around 10:50 am. The bus hit passengers waiting on the platform. CCTV footage shows the bus entering the stand at a moderate speed before veering onto the platform.

Watch Video Here:

Nashik: Speeding Bus Crashes Into Platform at Sinner Bus Stand, Killing One Child and Injuring 4-5; CCTV Footage Captures the Horror pic.twitter.com/2ViCILOlrt — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 19, 2025

Adarsh Borhade (9), from Dapur, was critically injured and died on the way to a hospital. His mother, Gauri Borhade (30) and Vithabai and Dnyaneshwar Bhalerao of Tamkatwadi were also injured and are receiving treatment.

Sinnar police immediately reached the scene and detained the bus driver. A case of culpable homicide is being registered.

Following the accident, angry residents, led by BJP leader Uday Sangle, blocked the Pune highway. Police intervened to calm the crowd and clear the way for ambulances.