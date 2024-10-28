Nashik: Businessman Duped of Rs 1 Crore by Fraudster Posing as IPS Officer

In a shocking case of fraud, a man posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer allegedly extorted over Rs 1 crore from a businessman in Nashik. The accused, Gaurav Ramacheshwar Mishra (37), reportedly duped businessman Vitthal Sakharam Wakade (56), a resident of Rane Nagar, by claiming to be an IPS officer and threatening him with a revolver.

The incident came to light when Wakade filed a complaint at Ambad Police Station, revealing that Mishra had conned him over the course of six years. Since 2018, Mishra reportedly portrayed himself as a high-ranking officer, using fake identity cards and even a car fitted with red and amber lights to resemble an official police vehicle. He further bolstered his deception by frequently wearing a police uniform and moving around with a security guard, adding to his aura of authority.

According to the complaint, Mishra initially won Wakade’s trust by promising lucrative railway contracts under his supposed influence as the “Inspector General of Railways.” Believing the offer, Wakade handed over large sums of money to Mishra. Over time, the total amount of extortion reached Rs 1 crore 7 lakh 88 thousand.

The police arrested Mishra on October 27, 2024, ending his six-year masquerade. Upon investigation, it was found that Mishra had used fake identity cards and impersonated an IPS officer since 2018, convincing multiple victims of his fabricated position. Police are currently investigating to identify other possible victims and track Mishra’s criminal activities in detail.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of individuals who fall victim to impersonators wielding fake credentials. Nashik Police have urged the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious behavior by individuals claiming official positions without verification.