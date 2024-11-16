Nashik: Citilinc Breaks Record with Rs 3.27 Lakh Revenue During Diwali Week

Citilinc, Nashik's public bus service managed by the Nashik Mahanagar Transport Corporation Ltd., celebrated a remarkable milestone during the Diwali festivities. On November 11, 2024, Citilinc recorded a daily revenue of ₹33,27,850, its highest-ever, marking a special "Diwali bonus" for the service.

Citilinc, launched on July 8, 2021, has become a popular mode of transport in Nashik due to its affordable fares, comfortable seating, and eco-friendly CNG buses that contribute to reducing pollution. Nashikkars have embraced the service wholeheartedly, with over 81,000 passengers using it on November 11 alone. Of the total revenue on that day, approximately ₹8 lakhs were generated through passes, while ₹25.27 lakhs came from ticket sales.

On November 12, 2024, Citilinc served around 78,000 passengers, earning a daily revenue of ₹29,53,130, including ₹22 lakhs from tickets and ₹7 lakhs from passes.

The Citilinc administration expressed gratitude to Nashikkars for their continued support, crediting the record-breaking figures to the overwhelming trust and preference of citizens for the service. They also appealed to Nashikkars to continue availing themselves of the Citilinc service, which is committed to offering efficient and eco-friendly public transportation.

Citilinc’s success during Diwali reflects Nashik’s growing reliance on sustainable urban transit systems.