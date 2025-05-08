Nashik Citizens Unite in Prayer and Gratitude for Soldiers at ‘Sindoor Samarpan’ After Indian Army's Decisive Strike On Pak Terror Hideouts

In a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers of India, Ramtirth Godavari Seva Samiti organized a soulful event titled 'Sindoor Samarpan' on the banks of the holy Godavari river in Nashik. The event aimed to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs and show solidarity with their families through prayer and symbolic gestures.

As the country salutes the recent decisive action by the Indian Army against terrorist bases in Pakistan—under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—this emotional initiative struck a chord with citizens. The operation served as a powerful reminder of the bravery of our soldiers who protect the nation while enduring unimaginable hardships.

During the event, the river goddess Ganga-Godavari Mata was worshipped with the recitation of Lalita Sahasranamam and offerings of kumkum (sindoor). The devotees, referred to as Goda Sevaks, performed the rituals with deep emotion and reverence, offering prayers for the strength and protection of Indian soldiers.

In a symbolic gesture, the sindoor used during the pooja was distributed among the women present. This sindoor was described as more than just a symbol of marital harmony—it represented the bravery of soldiers, the grief of their families, and the nation’s shared respect and gratitude.

The organizing committee appealed, “This sindoor is a living tribute to our martyrs. Wearing it on the forehead is like offering a silent salute to their courage and sacrifice.”

Several women workers and citizens participated in large numbers, including Nandini Devrukhkar Sayali, Amrita Chavan, Aishwarya Thackeray, Madhavi Parakh, Ishita Khond, Adhvik C, Vaishnavi Joshi, Sahana Mataji, and Vedika Ambhore. The daily Aarti sung on the Godavari added a spiritual essence to the event.

Committee officials expressed that while this may be a small tribute, it carries deep emotional value. It stands as a reminder of the unwavering courage, patience, and sacrifice shown by the Indian Army in defending the nation