Nashik: City Bus Driver Suffers Seizure, Crashes Into Parked Vehicles Near Nuri Chowk

A major accident was narrowly avoided on Tuesday afternoon after the driver of a city link bus suffered an epileptic seizure while driving. The incident occurred around 1 pm near Nuri Chowk when the bus was heading from Shalimar to Dwarka via Sarada Circle.

The bus (MH15 GV 7857), operated by Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal from Tapovan Agar depot, had just crossed Sarada Circle and was a few metres ahead when the driver suddenly had a seizure. In an attempt to stop the bus, the driver veered towards the left side of the road, but the vehicle ended up hitting three parked vehicles—a motorcycle (MH04 FA0060), a Bolero jeep (MH07 Q3219), another two-wheeler (MH15 HR8621), and one more unidentified vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was sitting on the parked vehicles at the time, and there were no injuries reported. Eyewitnesses said that if the bus had been moving any faster, it could have crashed into nearby shops or caused harm to passengers.

As soon as the incident occurred, bystanders rushed to help. The driver was brought out of the bus and immediately taken to a hospital. The Bhadrakali police, along with traffic police and the City Link motor repair team, arrived at the scene shortly after. The damaged two-wheeler, which had been stuck under the bus, was later pulled out.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the route towards Dwarka for some time. The police have taken the bus to the police station, and a case is being registered at Bhadrakali Police Station.

Passengers and locals thanked their luck that a serious tragedy was avoided.