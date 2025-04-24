Nashik Civic Body to Cut 175 Dangerous Trees Ahead of Monsoon After Gangapur Road Incident

After a tragic incident on Gangapur Road where a tree branch fell and killed a woman, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has started taking urgent action to remove dangerous trees across the city. The Parks Department has identified around 200 trees that are either dry, weak, or damaged, and pose a risk—especially with the upcoming monsoon.

A citywide survey was conducted by park inspectors under the supervision of Park Superintendent Vivek Bhadane. In the last eight days, dried and risky parts of 25 trees have already been cut. Now, the Municipal Corporation plans to remove 175 more dangerous trees over the next eight days to avoid any mishaps during the rainy season.

As per a 2016 survey, there are nearly 48 lakh trees in Nashik. Many of these trees are old and weakened by age or pests. While tree falls are common during monsoons, this year, such incidents have already begun in summer. One such incident took place recently when a tree branch fell on a motorcycle carrying a mother and son near Shivajinagar. In this accident, Alka Sonawane died and her son Deepak Sonawane was seriously injured.

In another incident, a neem tree suddenly fell on the main road at Chandak Circle in Tidke Colony, causing a two-hour traffic jam. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Most of the roadside trees in Nashik are Gulmohar, known for their brittle branches. These trees, especially when dry or diseased, are more likely to fall during strong winds or rains. The Parks Department has now made it a priority to remove the risky parts of such trees before the monsoon hits.

This preventive step is expected to help reduce accidents, protect lives, and maintain smoother traffic movement in the coming months.