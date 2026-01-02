Nashik Civic Polls 2026: Nashik: BJP Leaders Fight at Election Office During Nomination Withdrawal (VIDEO)

Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 News: A violent clash broke out between two factions of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the New Nashik divisional office on Friday during the nomination withdrawal for the municipal corporation elections.

The fight involved Balakrishna Shirsat, the party’s official candidate from Ward No. 31, and rebel leaders Devanand Birari and Vandana Birari, who were unhappy over being denied party tickets. What began as a verbal argument escalated into a physical confrontation, with both sides reportedly exchanging blows and kicks. Election officials and party workers present at the office were left shocked. Police intervened to separate the two groups.

Following the clash, Vandana Birari issued a warning, saying she would not allow Shirsat to get even a single vote in the ward. According to the media reports, Vandana Birari filed a complaint against Shirsat at the Ambad police station.