Nashik: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Inaugurates Statues of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule (Watch Video)

Nashik, Maharashtra (September 28, 2024): Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, inaugurated a statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule in Nashik on Saturday.

