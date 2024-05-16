Nashik: CM Eknath Shinde's Bags Checked Following Allegations by Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Nashik: The last two days are left to campaign for the fifth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is on a visit to Nashik today, was checked by election investigating officers as soon as he arrived in Nashik. As soon as the Chief Minister's chopper reached Nashik, the check-up was conducted there.

Recently, Sanjay Raut leveled allegations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Raut had claimed that Shinde used to travel in a helicopter carrying bags of money. Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "I always bring bags with clothes. Those with bad intentions tend to suspect others. This Eknath Shinde does everything out in the open. Soon we will find out what happened through Nashik's Standing Committee".

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve alleged that the inspection was just a stunt. "So why didn't you check the bags when the chief minister came to Nashik that day? What are they going to carry in that bag? It's a gimmick. The investigating agencies should answer why they did not check the bags the other day. Check from the time those bags arrived until where they went. Search through CCTV cameras. t is a rule that during elections, such checks have to be done whether from airports or private aircraft. It does not exempt the Prime Minister of the country, the Chief Minister of the state, and whoever is. The bags must be checked," Danve said.

What did Sanjay Raut say?

Raut had claimed that he would soon come out with videos of the hotels where bags belonging to the CM were carried to hotels in big numbers in Nashik and Kolhapur. In many other places of Maharashtra where elections are being held, distribution of money is more than commonplace."The Chief Minister arrived in Nashik for two hours and his police personnel were getting down with heavy bags. Did he bring 500 suits or 500 safaris? We will soon share videos where the bags were and where they went to and who distributed them," Raut had said.

