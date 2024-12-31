Nashik: Consumers Save 56.6 Lakh Annually by Going Green with Mahavitaran's Paperless Billing

In a significant step towards environmental protection, 47,171 electricity consumers from Mahavitaran's Nashik circle have registered for the eco-friendly 'Go-Green' service. By rejecting printed electricity bills in favor of e-mail and SMS notifications, these consumers have collectively saved 56.6 lakh rupees annually while eliminating the use of paper.

Mahavitaran, Maharashtra's power distribution company, has actively promoted its 'Go-Green' initiative to reduce paper waste and encourage digital engagement. Consumers opting for this service receive their electricity bills directly via e-mail or SMS and can make immediate online payments from the comfort of their homes. To further incentivize participation, Mahavitaran offers a discount of ₹10 per month, resulting in a yearly saving of ₹120 per customer.

To assist with 'Go-Green' registration, Mahavitaran has displayed posters at electricity bill payment centers and offices in Nashik. These posters include a QR code linked to a detailed instructional video. Consumers can scan the QR code with their mobile phones to access step-by-step guidance on registering for the service.

Currently, 25,251 consumers from Nashik, 3,025 from Malegaon, and 18,875 from Ahmednagar have joined the initiative. Apart from environmental benefits, Mahavitaran provides additional discounts of up to 0.25% of the bill amount (capped at ₹500) for timely online payments. Consumers can also access and save electricity bills from the last eleven months through the Mahavitaran website.

Mahavitaran encourages more consumers to embrace this eco-friendly initiative to contribute to environmental conservation while enjoying financial benefits. The scheme represents a practical approach to saving resources, reducing costs, and streamlining electricity billing and payment processes.