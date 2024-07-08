Nashik: Controversy Surrounds Goda Ghat Beautification Amid Protests

A beautification project at Goda Ghat in Nashik has led to protests by the Purohit Mahasangh of Nashik. The work aims to make the riverbank look nicer for the Goda Arti ceremony, but many are unhappy with the changes.

The Purohit Mahasangh led by President Satish Sulka and environments in city , protested against the beautification work. They believe these changes will harm the traditional Godavari bank and it originality. Sulka warned that if the work continues, they will ask the Chief Minister to step in and stop it.

This issue goes back to a 2012 High Court decision that said no construction should happen on the banks of the Godavari river. Despite this, the state government wants to improve areas like Dutondya Maruti, Ahilyabai Holkar Kund to make the Goda Arti more grand like the aarti at Varanasi ghats.

Currently, the Godavari Ramtirth Seva Samiti and the Godavari Purohit Mahasangh both conduct the Goda Arti every evening at Goda Ghat. While the Purohit Mahasangh supports the Arti, they strongly oppose the beautification project, arguing that it could ruin the traditional simplicity of the ceremony.

This conflict shows the struggle between preserving tradition and making modern improvements, with both sides looking for a solution from the government.