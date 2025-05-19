Nashik: Cops Caught Dining With Murder Accused at Restaurant

In a shocking and shameful incident, four police officers posted at the city police headquarters were caught having lunch with two murders accused at a restaurant in the suburbs on Saturday (17th). The accused were handcuffed and in custody at the time. The incident has raised serious questions about police discipline and the treatment of undertrial prisoners.

According to sources, Police Commissioner’s action orders are expected on Monday (19th). The officers involved are Constables Padmasinh Raul, Deepak Jathar, Vicky Chavan, and Gorakh Gawli.

The two accused, who are currently serving jail terms for murder at Nashik Road Central Jail, were taken to the District and Sessions Court by the prisoner escort team for judicial proceedings on Saturday. After the hearing, the officers were expected to return the accused to jail.

However, while returning, the team took a detour in the Subnagar police station area, where they stopped at a local restaurant around 4:30 PM. Shockingly, the handcuffed murder accused were brought into the restaurant, and all six individuals – including the policemen in uniform – had lunch together.

An alert and well-informed citizen noticed this unusual and inappropriate scene and immediately informed the Police Commissioner. Acting swiftly, the Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Deshmukh and the Crime Branch Unit-1 to reach the location and verify the situation.

The Crime Branch team raided the restaurant and found the four policemen and the two chained prisoners having a meal together – confirming the citizen’s report.

As of now, no official suspension has been announced, but an inquiry is underway. The Assistant Commissioner of Police is expected to submit a detailed report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police today (Monday), following which disciplinary action is likely.

This incident has sparked public outrage and raised concerns over the misuse of power and casual handling of serious criminals. While no harm was reported during the outing, the image of the police department has taken a hit, prompting higher authorities to act strictly.