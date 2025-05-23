Nashik: Coriander Now Rs 60 a Pair as Rain Affects Leafy Vegetable Supply

Heavy rains over the past 15 days across Nashik district have severely disrupted the supply of vegetables, especially leafy ones. The continuous showers have caused a sharp decline in arrivals at the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), resulting in soaring prices. The most notable spike is in coriander prices — a pair that was sold for just Rs 15 to 20 two weeks ago is now being sold for Rs 60.

On Thursday, only 31,000 coriander pairs were available in the market. Other leafy items like scallions and onion greens were also in short supply, with 8,500 and 1,900 pairs arriving respectively. The overall arrival of leafy and fruit vegetables has fallen by 20 to 25 percent, as per market officials.

This shortage has directly impacted household budgets, especially for women who manage daily purchases. The quality of vegetables like tomatoes has also dropped, with many turning soft or cracking due to excess moisture. Traders noted that vegetables are spoiling faster at stalls, making it difficult for vendors to manage losses.

Among fruits and vegetables, okra, guar, and bitter gourd have recorded the lowest arrivals.

Current Market Prices (Rs/kg or per large bunch):

Tomato: Rs 15–20

Green Chilli / Okra / Shevga / Gilke / Karle: Rs 50

Dodke: Rs 40

Cucumber: Rs 20–25

Guar: Rs 80–100

Coriander (pair): Rs 60

Fenugreek (large bunch): Rs 50

Shepu (large bunch): Rs 25

Spinach (large bunch): Rs 15



Traders and consumers alike are hoping for a break in rainfall so that supplies can return to normal and prices can stabilize.