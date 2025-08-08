Nashik Couple Dies by Suicide in Ghoti After Jumping in Front of Moving Train

Nashik Couple Suicide News: A man and his wife died by suicide in Ghoti’s Sudhanagar area in Igatpuri taluka on Wednesday evening by jumping in front of a moving train. The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. on August 6. The deceased were identified as Dinesh Sawant (38) and his wife Bhagyashree Sawant (33). The couple, residents of Sudhanagar in Ghoti, had been married since 2013 and lived together for 11 years.

According to the reports, they jumped in front of a superfast express train heading toward Igatpuri. Police reached the spot after being informed, took the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known. Ghoti police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252