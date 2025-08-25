Nashik Crime: 17-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Harassment by Obsessive Admirer

In Nashik, a 17-year-old college student from Ambad Taluka committed suicide due to persistent mental harassment by an obsessive admirer. Deceased was a student and after collage accused used to molest her. Follwoing the incident Ambad police have handcuffed the suspected accused Ganesh Manik Bhangre (20) and Akshay Madan Varathe. The court has remanded her in police custody till Tuesday.

According to information accused Ganesh, obsessed with a 17-year-old former college student, harassed her for a relationship even after she left college, a fact she disclosed to her parents. His friend Akshay was also involved. The complaint states that Atish Vaidya, the victim's boyfriend, sent a photo of himself with his hand around her neck to Akshay via Instagram, who then showed it to Ganesh. Subsequently, Ganesh called the victim, abusing and mentally harassing her. He also threatened her to throw acid on her face.

Girls parents met accused and question him after which he promised them, that he will not molest her. However on August 12 girl went to room and hang herself to death. Based on this complaint, the Ambad police have registered a case of abetment to suicide.