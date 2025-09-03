Nashik Crime: 3 Minors Kill Man in Broad Daylight After He Allegedly Teased Their Female Friend

Nashik Crime News: Nashik police have arrested three teenage boys for allegedly killing a man after he teased their female friend. The incident took place around 1:45 PM on Tuesday near Thakkar Bazaar. The victim believed to be between 45 and 50 years old, was struck on the head with a cement paver block on a footpath opposite a hotel. He was seriously injured and later died. Crime branch officers were alerted and traced the suspects toward the Mela bus stand area. When police arrived, the three boys, aged 15 to 16, attempted to flee but were apprehended.

During questioning, the minors admitted to attacking the man because he had harassed their friend. A case was registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for murder and act committed by several persons with a common intention. The victim, a beggar, has not yet been identified. Police are working to confirm his identity. Forensic experts collected evidence at the scene using a mobile lab.

In a related incident, a young man allegedly died after being pushed by friends near Tilakwadi signal in central Nashik early Tuesday morning around 4 AM. Police said three youths arrived on a motorcycle and got into a verbal argument with Rajoo, also known as Shanu Saudappa Waghmare. He fell unconscious after being pushed by his friends. Waghmare was taken to the district hospital but was declared dead by doctors. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops and continuing the investigation.