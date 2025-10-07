Nashik Crime: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed by Son with Sharp Weapon, Arrested

Nashik, Maharashtra (October 7, 2025): A 45-year-old woman was murdered by her son with a sharp weapon in Nashik on Monday, October 6. The deceased has been identified as Mangala Gholap, a retired extension officer. Her son, Swapnil Gholap, allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot.

Police reached the location soon after receiving information. Officers conducted a spot inspection, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Swapnil has been detained, and a case has been registered against him.

The reason behind the murder is still not known. Police are questioning the accused. The incident brings the total number of murders in Nashik city and district to 45 in the past nine months.