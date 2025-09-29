Nashik Crime: College Girl Resists Molestation and Kidnapping Attempt by Repeat Offender

Molestation case was reported in Nashik's Wadalagaon area, were minor college girl got assaulted and tried to forcefully take her to a rickshaw with the help of his accomplice. Case has been registered against, suspected accused Shaikat Supadu Shah and his accomplice under the Prevention of Indecent Exposure, POCSO and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Atrocities) Act. This incident took place around 5:15 am, as the victim walked with her family along a 100-foot road, a rickshaw approached from behind and stopped. Shaukat Shah and an accomplice emerged Shah attempted to pull the victim into the rickshaw while the accomplice moved towards her friend.

As soon as girl screamed for help her, friends coming from behind quickly ran towards the rickshaw and , pulled the victim out while she was being forcibly pulled into the rickshaw. The girls managed to escape after defending themselves. Shah slapped the victim and abused her obscenely, the complaint states. His accomplice ran over and assaulted the students, doing such an act that it would make them feel ashamed.

After running away, the girls reported the incident to their mother and other women in their neighborhood. Subsequently, the family filed a complaint at the Indiranagar police station, leading to a case being registered against Shaukat Shah and his accomplice. Police are currently searching for Shah, who is absconding and has a history of drug addiction and prior criminal offenses.