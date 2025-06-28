Nashik Crime: Elderly Parents and Son-in-Law Kill Son After Years of Abuse in Satpur

In a shocking incident, an elderly couple from the Shivajinagar area of Satpur strangled their 34-year-old son to death with the help of their son-in-law. The victim, Vishal Gokul Patil, was reportedly addicted to alcohol and often abused and assaulted his parents. The murder took place around 11 am on Wednesday.

Vishal, a rickshaw driver, had a history of alcoholism. Despite several warnings from his parents, he continued drinking, creating daily chaos at home. Police said Vishal would beat his parents, sell household items to buy liquor, and borrow money by lying to others.

On the day of the incident, Vishal came home drunk after dropping his wife Pooja off at work. As usual, he started abusing his parents. Fed up with his behaviour, Vishal’s father Gokul Patil (65), mother Shashikala Patil (56), and their son-in-law Daji Umesh Kale allegedly decided to end the harassment once and for all.

The trio allegedly tied a rope around Vishal’s neck and pulled it from both sides. Meanwhile, Shashikala held Vishal’s hands and pressed a pillow over his mouth to muffle his screams. Vishal died on the spot.

Vishal leaves behind a young daughter and son. Following the incident, his wife Pooja filed a police complaint. A case of murder has been registered at the Gangapur Police Station against Gokul, Shashikala, and Daji. All three have been arrested and are in police custody till Monday. During interrogation, Gokul reportedly broke down in tears, saying he could no longer handle the daily torture caused by his son's addiction.

