Nashik Crime: Four Women Booked for Demanding Rs 5 Lakh, Threatening Fake Rape Charges

A case has been registered against four women at Upnagar police station for allegedly extorting money from married woman by threatening her with false rape and POCSO charges against her husband . Incident has come to light in the Nashik Road area Accused demanded five lakhs rupees from victim.

According to the complaint filed by Pramila Kailash Maind of Jail Road, she received a call on Thursday evening. Her husband was threatened with being framed under POCSO and asked to immediately come to Charandas Market on Jail Road. Pramila reached the agreed place with her son Tejas and her mother's friend. An unknown woman present there said her name was Archana Pardeshi. She said that she would file a false rape case against her husband on the advice of some political leaders and demanded that she pay five lakh rupees if she wanted to stop this matter.

Pramila immediately contacted the police. On Saturday (Nov 22) evening, they were called again to meet them near MSEB Colony. However, as soon as Maind tried to inform the police, the women fled. The suburban police have registered cases of extortion and intimidation against the four - Archana Pardeshi, Snehal Bhalerao, Kavita Pawar and Ranjana Kamble, and further investigation is underway.