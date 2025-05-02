Nashik Crime: History-Sheeter Allegedly Attacked and killed by Criminal Over Argument; One Arrested

A 28-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly attacked and killed by an extant criminal following a quarrel in Maharashtra's Nashik city. The incident occurred in the Nashik Road suburb of the city late on Thursday night. The victim, Hitesh Subhash Doiphode and his friend went to the house of Nilesh Pekhale, another history-sheeter, to demand money they had earned in the illegal liquor business.

An argument broke out between them during this, Pekhale and his two associates allegedly attacked Doiphode and his friend with iron rods and sharp weapons. Doiphode sustained a head injury and collapsed on the ground. The accused rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim's friend sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Pekhale turned himself in before police official at the Nashik Road Police station and case of murder was registered against him.