Nashik Crime: Man Killed in Midnight Attack on Peth Road; Police Arrest One Suspect, Probe Underway

Crime is increasing day by day in Nashik city. A shocking murder incident happened in the early hours of June 2 in the Gaudwadi area of Phulenagar on Peth Road in the Panchavati area. The incident took place near Pravin Kirana Store, close to Municipal School No. 56, within the jurisdiction of the Panchavati Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Tulshiram Sase (age 40), resident of House No. 1288, Mahalaxmi Chawl, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Peth Road, Panchavati. The Panchavati police have detained a suspect in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway.

Local news channels reported that there were suspicions about Sanjay Sase being involved in "Babagiri" (a term possibly referring to spiritual or cult-like activities). Around midnight on Monday, some unknown individuals brutally attacked Sanjay Sase, striking his head severely and killing him. His wife, Rupali Sanjay Sase, has filed a complaint against unidentified assailants at the Panchavati Police Station. The police have registered a case and begun their investigation. So far, one suspect has been arrested.

Also Read: Nashik Shocker: 19-Year-Old Nursing Student Dies by Suicide After Discovering Her Boyfriend Was Married; Bombay HC Denies Bail

Meanwhile, there has been a significant rise in criminal activities across Nashik, including thefts, murders, assaults, crimes against women, and gang-related offenses. These incidents have created an atmosphere of fear in the city. The increasing number of open crimes in public and residential areas is causing a growing sense of insecurity among citizens. Although the police are making efforts to keep criminals in check, more concrete and effective measures are urgently needed. Curbing this rising wave of crime is now a major challenge for the Nashik police.