Nashik Crime: Man Kills Wife in Gangapur Area Over Daughter's Love Marriage; Arrested

Gangapur police have arrested Chhatragun Muralidhar Gore (50) for brutally murdering his wife Savita Gore at their residence in D.K. Nagar, Gangapur Road. The accused was caught from Godaghat while attempting to evade arrest.

According to police reports, Chhatragun and Savita had frequent arguments, allegedly over their daughter’s love marriage. On Tuesday (4th), a heated altercation escalated, leading Chhatragun to attack his wife with a crowbar and a cooker lid, killing her on the spot. After committing the crime, he fled the scene.

The murder came to light when their daughter Mukta Likhe returned home in the evening and found her mother’s lifeless body. She immediately informed the police, who launched a manhunt. Acting swiftly, the Gangapur police tracked Chhatragun to Godaghat, where he was arrested.

During the medical examination, the accused was diagnosed with typhoid and has been admitted to the district government hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Gangapur police station, and further investigations are underway.

Police officials have assured that despite his hospitalization, they will ensure a thorough investigation and legal action against the accused.