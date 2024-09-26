Nashik Crime: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by Instagram Friend

In Nashik, a distressing case has surfaced where a minor girl was allegedly raped by a man she met through the social media platform Instagram. The incident only came to light after the girl became pregnant and reported the matter to the police.

According to information provided by the police, the accused has been identified as Sahil alias Asif Nuruddin Syed, a resident of Shivajinagar, Satpur. The minor victim, who resides in an industrial estate in Nashik, had been in contact with the accused through Instagram since last year.

The police report states that between January and September of this year, the accused repeatedly took the girl to different lodges along Trimbakeshwar Road, where he sexually assaulted her. The crime came to the attention of authorities when the girl discovered she was pregnant and subsequently filed a complaint.

A case has now been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Satpur police station. The police are currently investigating the case and searching for the accused.

This incident has raised concerns about the dangers of online interactions, especially for minors, and serves as a reminder for parents to monitor their children's online activities closely. Authorities are urging for caution in digital spaces to prevent such cases in the future.