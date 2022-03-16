Nashik Crime News: Alcohol party at police station in Nashik; Civilian beaten by drunk policemen

A police party was organized at DK Nagar police station within the limits of Gangapur police station around 11 pm on Tuesday. The shocking revelation came when a vigilante citizen went to lodge a complaint against the robbers. Residents have alleged that the police took a 55- to 60-year-old man to a check post, closed the door, turned off the lights and beat him to death. Gangapur Road All India Radio Tower, Nirmala Convent School premises are known as well-educated elite. Balasaheb Shinde had gone to the DK Nagar police station in the area to lodge a complaint against the robbers sitting in the park. At this time, 5 to 6 police personnel were involved in 'liquor party'. They called them inside and turned off the lights and beat them, eyewitnesses said. When the incident was understood in the area, a large crowd of residents gathered at this place. At this time, a drunken policeman fled from the police station. Citizens chased him on a two-wheeler and stopped him. He came to the police station after being filmed in his mobile.

Residents have demanded strict action against the drunken police. Tensions were high in the area at the time. Citizens reported the incident to Gangapur police station, after which Assistant Commissioner of Police Deepali Khanna, senior police inspector, police inspector and other officials arrived at the spot. Meanwhile, Shinde reached Gangapur police station to lodge a complaint. A case has been registered at Gangapur police station. Raghunath Thakur, Sagar Bodhle, Suresh Jadhav, Mayur Singh are the names of the suspected policemen who were partying. One of the drunken policemen was taken into custody by the police at night and taken for medical examination. The other four escaped. They could not be medically examined. Nashik residents are now paying close attention to the role of Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, who is known as a law-abiding and disciplined officer.