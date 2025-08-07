Nashik Crime: Three Arrested, Minor Detain In Theft Case, 25 Mobile Phones Recovered

Nashik city police has successful busted a theft racket and arrested three men and detained minor. After arrest police has recovered total 25 stolen mobile phones and a motor cycle used in the crime. The estimated value of the items sized is approximately Rs 10 Lakh. The arrest was made on Tuesday afternoon.

According to TOI reports Man logged a complaint at Gangapur police station after rom Siddharthnagar to Anandnagar when two bike-borne individuals snatched his mobile phone worth Rs 50,000 and fled. Crime Branch Unit 1, acting on a tip, laid a trap in Anandwali and apprehended Vicky Kale (22), Rutik Hirey (24), and Shubham Ingle (21), who were attempting to sell the complainant's phone. Police recovered six mobile phones and their motorcycle.

Also Read: Water Crisis in Nashik: Residents Struggle Despite Dam’s High Water Stock

The trio confessed to stealing the phones from pedestrians across Ambad, Satpur MIDCs, Kamgar Nagar, College Road, and Gangapur Road over the past two months.According to Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad, the suspects confessed to handing the stolen phones to a minor in Satpur for sale. The minor was detained, and police recovered 19 additional stolen mobile phones.