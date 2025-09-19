Nashik Crime: Wife’s Lover Attempts to Kidnap Man in Satpur, Victim Escapes and Files Case

Nashik Crime: Man got kidnapped by her wife lovers in Nashik's Satpur area on Wednesday September 17. However with presence of mind victim escaped from the trapped and registered case against the accused at Satpur Police Station, and the police are investigating on the basis of mobile footage. According to the complaint filed by the victim, Tejas Gyandev Ghadge, he works as a driver and has recently married a young woman named Madhumati. However, Madhumati had a love affair with accused Girish Shingote before marriage, and after marriage he was constantly threatening Tejas.

On September 17, 2025, Tejas was kidnapped from a tea stall opposite Hind Society on Trimbak Road. Akshay Pawar, Shailesh "Bunty" (a friend of Girish Shingote), and 4-5 accomplices arrived in a white Swift Dzire, allegedly dragging Tejas into the car and assaulting him. While the car was being taken to Satpur Colony, Tejas jumped out of the car near Shiv Hospital and immediately reached the traffic police post at Papaya Nursery in a rickshaw.

Satpur police have registered a case against Girish Shingote, Shailesh Kuwar alias Bunty, Akshay Pawar and other unknown accused under sections related to kidnapping, assault and intimidation. The entire incident was shot on mobile by the citizens of the area, and its footage has been found by the police. A complaint has been registered at Satpur police station in this case and the police are conducting further investigation.