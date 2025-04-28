Nashik Crime: Youth Killed by Group of Minor Boys in Broad Daylight

Nashik, Maharashtra (April 28, 2025): A youth was brutally killed on Monday afternoon in Nashik after a group of minor boys attacked him with stones and pieces of tiles. The incident took place on a dirt road leading to a crematorium in the CIDCO-Kamatwade area. The deceased has been identified as Karan Chaure, 18, a resident of the Sant Kabir Nagar slum near Mahatmanagar. Police said Karan had gone to the Kamatwade area for some work when he was surrounded by a group of minors.

The boys allegedly picked a fight over an earlier dispute. During the argument, they started hitting Karan with stones and broken tiles lying nearby. A heavy blow to his head caused him to collapse in a pool of blood. The attackers fled from the scene immediately after the assault. Ambad Police arrived at the spot after receiving information. However, Karan was found dead. His body was sent to the Government District Hospital for a post-mortem.

Read Also | Onion Exports Drop 11% Despite Export Duty Removal; Farmers Suffer Heavy Losses

Police have launched a search for the attackers. Initial investigation suggests that they also belong to the same Sant Kabir Nagar slum where Karan lived.

This incident has once again raised concerns over the rising number of violent crimes in Nashik city and surrounding areas.