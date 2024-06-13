Nashik Cyber Scam: Senior Citizen Loses 6 Lakhs in MNGL Bill Payment Fraud

Dhananjay Deshmukh, a 68-year-old retired resident of Pipeline Road, has fallen victim to a cyber scam, losing over ₹6 lakh. Deshmukh received a WhatsApp message on June 8 from a number claiming to represent Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), requesting payment for pending dues through a link to a fraudulent app. After downloading the app, Deshmukh noticed significant amounts being deducted from his bank account. The hackers also compromised the email, bank account, and phone of his son, Prasad Deshmukh. Fraudulent transactions included the purchase of two mobile phones in Mumbai and transfers to unknown accounts. The total financial loss amounted to ₹6,02,358.

Realizing the scam's extent, Deshmukh promptly reported the incident to the Cyber Crime Branch on Gangapur Road. Senior PI Riyaz Shaikh stated that the department has received multiple complaints about the MNGL scam in recent days. “We have received a major complaint involving a scam of ₹6 lakh, which we are currently investigating. We appeal to citizens to avoid clicking on any fake links or messages from unknown numbers.” Prasad Deshmukh criticized MNGL authorities, alleging that the scam resulted from information leaked by local MNGL officials. “There was no cooperation from the MNGL office. I believe the MNGL Nashik authorities are responsible for this scam. We received extremely poor treatment when filing complaints,” he said.

Several residents in the same apartment complex reported receiving similar fake messages, with 7-10 individuals targeted. Some victims reported the issue on the MNGL website or contacted MNGL customer care. The cyber crime branch urges residents to remain vigilant, avoid downloading suspicious apps, and directly contact official customer service channels for payment-related queries. The incident has left Dhananjay Deshmukh, a heart patient, in shock, with his family hoping to recover the lost money through legal action.