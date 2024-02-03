Nashik Cyclist Foundation to make effort for Nashik-Trimbak elevated bicycle track

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 28

A retired officer of the Indian Police Services and mentor of the Nashik Cyclist Foundation, Harish Baijal has informed that the follow-up will be made with the government to initiate an elevated bicycle track on Nashik to Trimbakeshwar road. He further said that the proposal will be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

The proposal was to be given to the Prime Minister during his visit to Nashik. However, it couldn’t happen due to the Prime Minister’s busy schedule. Baijal has promised to follow up with the Prime Minister in the next few days. He also said that through the foundation, efforts will be made to create national and international level athletes in the field of cycling. Apart from that, a training camp and cycle race events will also be organised every month, he said. Also, Baijal mentioned that there is an attempt tore-start the Peleton competition, which had stopped during Covid. Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Chande, Managing Director of Deepak Builders and Developers, said that he will stand firmly behind the activities of Nashik Cyclist Foundation. On this occasion, Jayprakash Jategaonkar, Vishal Jategaonkar, Dr Manisha Raundal, and other office-bearers were present.