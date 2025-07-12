Nashik Dengue Surge: City Records 29 Dengue Cases in First Week of July

Nashik is experiencing rainfall from past few days and with monsoon season, the rise of dengue mosquito-borne illness is raising concern among the citizens. Dengue which is transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. As per the reports city has recorded 29 dengue cases in just first week of July which has surpassed the June number. The total number of dengue cases reported between January 1 and July 7 this year stands at 176. Compared to last year this year we can see the drop.

As reported by the Times of India amid rising cases NMC health department fined a builder Rs 10,000 in the Cidco division after mosquito breeding spots were discovered at a construction site. NMC has started inspection of residential and commercial properties across the city and those who found with mosquito breeding spots on their premises will face penalties as well.

In order to curb the spread of disease health department has intensified spraying and fogging operations across Nashik. An advisory has been issued to residents outlining steps to prevent dengue outbreaks.

Also Read: "Rules Are Same for Everyone": Ajit Pawar Issues Stern Warning to Traffic Offenders During Speech in Baramati

To prevent dengue outbreaks, the health department advises weekly cleaning and drying of water storage containers, covering all water storage units, and removing scrap materials. The advisory also stresses maintaining cleanliness in schools and offices, wearing full-sleeved clothing, and seeking medical attention for fever. Last year, Nashik recorded 104 dengue cases between January and May, followed by increases in June (165 cases) and a peak in July (435 cases), before declining. Due to a rise in cases in early July this year, authorities urge vigilance and cooperation to control mosquito breeding.