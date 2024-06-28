Nashik District Administration Implements Measures for Safe Monsoon Tourism

Nashik district is currently transforming into a sought-after tourist destination during the monsoon season, boasting stunning hills, ancient forts, majestic mountains, cascading waterfalls, and verdant greenery. These scenic spots and historic forts annually attract a significant number of visitors eager to experience the area's natural beauty.

However, the influx of tourists often leads to challenges such as littering in natural surroundings and occasional accidents near forts and dam waters. To preserve the natural beauty and ensure safety, the Nashik administration recently convened a meeting involving various departments. The focus was on preparing for the upcoming monsoon tourism season.

Key decisions emerged from the meeting, including the introduction of an online registration system for entry to the most popular tourist spots. This system aims to manage crowds effectively, ensuring a controlled and enjoyable experience for visitors. Additionally, the district commissioner announced that local self-help groups would be prioritized for operating food stalls and eateries at tourist sites, promoting local businesses.

To maintain safety standards, strict guidelines have been issued, requiring tourists to register their entry and exit at various attractions. Activities that could harm natural resources, such as damaging trees or engaging in risky selfies, are strictly prohibited. Police presence will be bolstered during weekends to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

Visitors will be allocated specific time slots to visit crowded places, reducing congestion and enhancing the overall experience of monsoon tourism in Nashik. These measures are part of a comprehensive effort by the district administration to facilitate seamless and responsible tourism during the rainy season.