Nashik Drug Bust: Three Arrested for Transporting MD Worth Rs 5 Lakh in Car

In a significant operation, the anti-narcotics squad seized Mephedrone (MD) drugs worth ₹5 lakh and arrested three individuals, including a drug smuggler, in Nashik. The accused were caught transporting the drugs in a white Skoda car near Nashik Road.

The suspects have been identified as:

- Faisal Shafin Shaikh (26 years old)

- Shiban Shafin Shaikh (25 years old)

- Hina Shiban Shaikh, Shiban's wife (29 years old)

All three reside at Srinath Kripa, Maheshwari Bhavan, Artillery Center Road, Nashik Road. The anti-narcotics squad, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the suspects near Shraddha Hotel while they were driving toward Satkar Point behind Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue. Upon searching their car, the squad recovered 99.5 grams of Mephedrone valued at approximately ₹4.97 lakh.

The successful operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Bachhav, along with Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke, Police Inspector Sushila Kolhe, and Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Chaudhary, with the support of other officers.

Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Devkisan Runja Gaikar from the Anti-Narcotics Pathka filed the official complaint at the Nashik Road Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

This action highlights the ongoing efforts of Nashik Police to combat the drug menace in the region.