Nashik: Elderly Man Burned Alive by Family Over Well Dispute in Niphad

In a distressing event at Thirdi Sarole ,in Niphad, Nashik an 80-year-old man named Kacheshwar Mahadu Nagare was fatally burned by his own family members over a dispute involving an ancestral well in farm. The incident occurred when Kacheshwar Nagare was cleaning near his farmhouse on Tuesday. His brother-in-law and two nephews, armed with diesel, suddenly arrived and poured it on him before setting him on fire.

Despite desperate attempts to extinguish the flames, Kacheshwar suffered severe burns amounting to 95 percent of his body. He was rushed to the district hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The local police have registered a case at Niphad police station regarding this horrific incident.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from disagreements among the Nagre brothers over ownership of their father's well. The family members who perpetrated the act fled the scene before others could intervene. The community is shocked by the brutality of the incident, which has left the village in mourning and seeking justice for Kacheshwar Nagare.