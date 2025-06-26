Nashik: Emergency-Era Prisoners Honored; Govt to Double Honorary Allowance

As the country marks 50 years since the Emergency, those who were imprisoned for fighting to protect democracy during that time were honored at a special ceremony held at the District Collector’s Office in Nashik on Wednesday (25th). The government also announced that the honorary allowance given to Emergency-era prisoners will be doubled.

During the program, District Collector Jalaj Sharma felicitated the former prisoners by presenting them with a certificate of appreciation signed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a rose. The event took place in the Central Hall of the Collectorate, where the memories of the Emergency were revisited by those who had experienced it firsthand.

Several dignitaries and former detainees, along with their family members, were present at the event. Key attendees included Resident Deputy Collector Rajendra Wagh, District Information Officer Gopal Salunkhe, Naib Tehsildar Narendra Jagtap, Loktantra Senani Sangh President Eknath Shete, Vice President Suresh Saikhedkar, and Ramakant Kulkarni.

On this occasion, senior participants recalled how the Emergency was suddenly declared in 1975, the Constitution was misused, and many citizens were imprisoned for protesting and demanding the return of democracy. The Emergency was later lifted in 1977, and general elections were announced, leading to a change in government.

District Collector Sharma also showed his personal sensitivity by visiting Dhundiraj Honap, an elderly awardee, in the Chief Minister’s Assistance Room on the ground floor to present him with the honor personally, along with another senior participant.

An exhibition of rare photographs from the Emergency period was also organized to mark the occasion. Collector Sharma assured that the demands made by the Loktantra Senani Sangh would be conveyed to the state government