Nashik Faces Traffic Chaos as 12 Signals Remain Out of Service Amid Growing Roadworks and Congestion

Out of the 60 traffic signals installed across the city, 15 are currently non-functional due to ongoing roadworks, cable installations, and utility projects. Despite being labelled as a "smart city," these disruptions have caused massive traffic chaos at key junctions, leaving citizens questioning when these repairs will end and normalcy will return.

The city has a total of 60 signals: 20 managed by the municipal corporation and 40 under the Smart City initiative. The latter has been maintaining these 40 signals for the past two years. However, for the past several weeks, 12 of them have remained out of service due to surrounding infrastructure works like road digging, optical fibre cabling, and gas line installations. While existing signal systems lie in disrepair, Smart City authorities have surprisingly proposed 28 AI-powered signals, raising concerns about their priorities.

Locations such as Bali Mandir on the Mumbai-Agra Highway and Amrutdham face regular congestion and require immediate installation of traffic signals, according to locals. Despite functioning signals in some areas, many vehicle users continue to break traffic rules jumping red lights, encroaching the zebra crossing, entering no-entry zones, and making illegal U-turns. These violations are often ignored by authorities, contributing to increased accidents.

Even at functioning signals, many drivers - especially two-wheeler riders - ignore red lights and drive at high speeds, risking pedestrian and driver safety. Authorities are being urged to take these issues seriously to improve road discipline and reduce accidents.

Signal Distribution in the City:

Nashik Road: 5

Panchavati: 15

Satpur: 6

Cidco: 3

Nashik East: 10

Nashik West: 21

Total: 60