Nashik: Fire Destroys Scrap Material and PUC Sheets at Jyoti Structure Company

A massive fire broke out at Jyoti Structure Company in Satpur MIDC, Nashik, on Friday, December 20. The fire caused extensive damage to scrap material and PUC sheets, with losses estimated at around ₹6 lakh, according to company manager Prasanna Kalkar.

The fire department deployed six fire engines to the site, and emergency teams worked swiftly to control the blaze within an hour. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident. However, thick smoke spread across the area, causing panic among locals.

As the fire broke out, onlookers gathered near the site, making it challenging for authorities to manage the situation. Police personnel stepped in to control the crowd and ensure smooth operations for firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and further details are awaited. The incident has raised concerns over fire safety protocols in the industrial zone.