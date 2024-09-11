Nashik: Flower Prices Soar by 30-40% Due to Decreased Supply and High Demand

As the income of flower farmers decreases, the cost of flowers in Nashik city has skyrocketed. Due to a reduced supply from across the state, flower prices have surged by 30 to 40 percent. The demand for flowers has increased significantly, especially with the festivals of Ganapati and Gauri following the Shravan month. However, limited availability has led to a steep rise in prices.

In Nashik district, most flower cultivation happens in the villages of Mohadi and Janori. To grow flowers, farmers need to build polyhouses, which cost around 20 lakhs per acre. Since the main markets for these flowers are in Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi, transportation costs are high, making it difficult to sustain large-scale cultivation in Nashik.

The heavy rains over the past month have added to the problem. Farmers were unable to harvest their crops, causing many flowers to turn black and reducing the supply in the market. As a result, flowers are being imported from other districts, including Pune, Mumbai, and Solapur.

The price of marigold flowers has risen by 30 to 40 rupees per kilogram due to rain damage, while flower garlands for daily puja have also become more expensive by 6 to 7 rupees. In the retail market, the increased flower prices have led to a significant backlash from consumers.

Current Flower Rates (per kg):

- Shevanti Gulabi: ₹200

- Shevanti Yellow: ₹200

- Shevanti Safed: ₹160

- Mogra: ₹700 - ₹950

- Gulchadi: ₹500 - ₹600

- Jui: ₹950 - ₹1,550

- Rose Red: ₹100 for 12 flowers

- Gulab Safed: ₹70 for 12 flowers

- Gerbera: ₹250 for 10 flowers