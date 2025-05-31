Nashik: Four Friends Arrested for Robbing Valuables Worth Rs 38.58 Lakh From Woman’s House to Repay Loans

In a shocking case of betrayal, four men were arrested for breaking into a friend’s house and stealing valuables to repay their personal loans, including a mobile loan and a house loan. In a joint operation, Crime Branch Unit 1 and Unit 2 seized stolen gold, silver, and cash worth ₹38.58 lakh from the accused.

The burglary took place between May 24 and 26 at the home of Anjum Bismillah Qureshi, a resident of Gulshan Colony on Pakhal Road. The thieves made away with gold and silver ornaments along with ₹2 lakh in cash. A burglary case was registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station.

The Crime Branch began scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas, eventually tracing the suspects using camera footage from as far as 25 km away. The arrested accused have been identified as:

Naveed Altaf Hashmi (25), resident of Dwarka Nagari

Shehbaz Javed Khan (29), resident of Wadala Road

Uttam Dhondiram Munje (30), resident of Pegalwadi, Trimbakeshwar

Mahesh Madhukar Vyavare (27), resident of Trimbakeshwar



Acting on a tip-off received by police personnel Appa Panwal and Muktar Sheikh, a trap was laid between Trimbakeshwar and Pahine Road under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Madhukar Kad. The suspects were caught traveling in a car (MH 05 EJ 4298) and arrested.

Police investigations revealed that the crime was committed to clear personal debts. Further inquiry is underway.