Nashik Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Two Youths Drown During Ganesha Idol Immersion in Valdevi River

In a tragic incident, two young men lost their lives during the Ganesha immersion procession in Nashik. The victims, identified as Swayam Bhaiya More (24) and Omkar Chandrakant Gade (23), drowned in the Valdevi River. Both were residents of the Sai Avenue Building, near Mhada Colony on Pathardigaon Road.

The unfortunate event took place while the immersion ceremony was underway. As soon as the drowning was reported, the procession came to a halt, and authorities rushed to the scene. Emergency teams were deployed to recover the bodies and assess the situation. Despite the swift response, the two youths could not be saved. Omkar was a student at KTHM College, while Swayam was studying engineering at Sandeep Foundation. Balkrishna Shirasath, former corporator Bhagwan Donde, Dhananjay Gawli, and Madan Demse, District Chief of Yuva Sena from the Shiv Sena (Thackeray group), visited the site and assisted the fire brigade. After an hour, the bodies of both youths were recovered. A Panchnama was conducted under the guidance of Senior Inspector Ashok Sharmale.

This tragic accident has raised concerns about the safety measures during the immersion rituals, especially near water bodies. Local authorities are urging devotees and procession participants to be more cautious during these celebrations, particularly when near rivers or lakes.