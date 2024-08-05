Nashik: Garage Owner Returns Stolen Jewellery Box to Police After Thief Discards It

In Nashik, a garage owner demonstrated remarkable honesty by returning a stolen box of jewellery to the police. The theft occurred while Kamalabai Pamwani, a resident behind Mahalakshmi Talkies in Panchavati, was away on a pilgrimage to Tirupati Balaji. During her absence, a thief broke into her home and stole a box containing valuable ornaments. The thief discarded the box outside a nearby garage. The garage owner found the box and, doing the right thing, handed it over to the authorities.

Tushar Adhav, the garage owner, discovered the box. Upon opening it, he found gold ornaments, cash, and an LIC receipt. Adhav immediately informed police officer Amit Shinde about his find. Shinde then notified Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad. The police team took possession of the box and conducted an inventory, finding 14.5 tolas of gold and 27 loads of silver, worth approximately Rs 19.18 lakh.

Using the name on the LIC receipt, the police traced the owner of the jewellery box to Kamalabai Pamwani. They contacted her and discovered she was at Tirupati for darshan. Pamwani returned to Nashik on Sunday, August 4. Adhav then returned the jewellery box to her.

In recognition of his honesty, the Panchavati police felicitated Tushar Adhav, highlighting his role as a model citizen in society. This act of integrity not only restored Kamalabai Pamwani's valuables but also reinforced the importance of honesty and community spirit.