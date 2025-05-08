Nashik Gears Up for Kumbh Mela 2027 with Rs 93 Crore Infrastructure Boost

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has approved construction of three new bridges over the Godavari, Valdevi, and Nandini rivers at an estimated cost of Rs 93 crore. The decision was taken in the General Assembly meeting held on Wednesday (May 7). This is part of the early preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in 2027.

Apart from the bridges, the approved works include widening and beautification of the Sant Gadge Maharaj Bridge, construction of a down ramp, and building a protective wall along the Waghadi river near the Ganeshwadi vegetable market. These works will now move forward under the tendering process and begin soon.

The civic body had earlier submitted a proposal worth Rs 15,000 crore to the state government to develop infrastructure for the Kumbh Mela. However, as the plan is still pending approval and time is short, the Corporation has decided to start crucial projects using its own funds. A provision of Rs 200 crore was made in the municipal budget this year specifically for Kumbh-related works.

Approved Projects and Costs:

Rs 19.23 crore: New bridge on the Nandini River at Milindnagar.

Rs 13.26 crore: New bridge next to the existing one on Valdevi River at Vadner Dumala.

Rs 19.35 crore: Widening, strengthening and beautification of Sant Gadge Maharaj Bridge.

Rs 5.85 crore: Construction of a down ramp along Gadge Maharaj Bridge.

Rs 7.19 crore: Construction of a protective wall along the Waghadi River near Ganeshwadi Market.

Rs 19.89 crore: New bridge over the Godavari River near the sewage treatment plant in Tapovan.



Additionally, the open ground at Peth Road in Ward No. 1 (Panchavati) will be developed as a parking zone during the Kumbh Mela.

Though the mega plan is yet to be cleared by the state, Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to move ahead with urgent infrastructure works to ensure readiness before the religious mega event.