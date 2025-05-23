Nashik Gears Up for Monsoon: NMC’s 24/7 Disaster Cells to Operate from June 1

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced that all seven of its disaster management cells will be operational round-the-clock from next week, starting June 1, until the end of the monsoon season, typically October 15.

These include the central disaster control room at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the NMC headquarters, and six others at the divisional offices across the city. Over 260 employees will be deployed in three shifts across these centres to respond to emergencies during heavy rains.

To help residents during the monsoon, the civic body has also released a dedicated helpline number: 0253-2571872.

Civic Commissioner Manisha Khatri held a review meeting on Thursday with all departmental heads to assess the city’s preparedness for the rainy season. She instructed officials to complete all pre-monsoon works—such as clearing nullahs, drains, and removing silt—within a week.

Khatri emphasized the need for full alertness and close coordination among departments, especially during emergencies like floods, house collapses, tree falls, and other incidents triggered by heavy rain and strong winds.

Special attention will be given to low-lying areas near the Godavari river, which are more prone to flooding. The civic administration has also identified community halls and schools that can be used as temporary shelters for residents evacuated from flood-hit areas.

The civic chief urged all departments to stay prepared to protect lives and property during the monsoon and stressed that disaster management efforts must be swift, well-coordinated, and citizen-focused.

