Nashik: Headmaster and Constable Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe in ACB Sting Operation

The Nashik Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a headmaster and a constable for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The incident occurred at the Primary Ashram School in Ramnagar, Sinnar taluka, where headmaster Sunil Vasant Patil (54) and constable Balu Hiraman Nikam (55) were caught red-handed. The situation began when headmaster Patil allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant in exchange for approving a salary difference file covering the years 2016 to 2023. The complainant, unwilling to comply with the unlawful demand, reported the matter to the ACB.

Following the complaint, the ACB team, led by Police Inspector Rajendra Sanap and assisted by Prafulla Mali, Santosh Gangurde, and Vilas Nikam, set up a trap. Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Valawalkar, the team organized the operation on August 13, 2024. On the day of the operation, the complainant was instructed to hand over the bribe to constable Nikam. The ACB team, along with a judge and witnesses, closely monitored the situation. As soon as the bribe was accepted in the headmaster's office, the team swiftly moved in and caught Patil and Nikam red-handed.

A case has been registered against the accused, marking a significant step in the fight against corruption in the education sector. The ACB’s prompt action highlights the importance of integrity and accountability in public service.