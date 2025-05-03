Nashik Heatwave: Temperatures Soar Above 40 Degree Celsius; Storms Likely in Coming Days

Once famous for its cool and pleasant weather, Nashik is now reeling under extreme heat. As May begins, temperatures have soared, with fears that the city's all-time high temperature record may soon be broken.

On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.09°C. Just a day earlier, the mercury had touched 40°C. This comes after April temperatures had already crossed the 41°C mark — a clear sign of how the city’s climate is changing rapidly.

Adding to the weather drama, the Meteorological Department has predicted a sudden shift in the pattern. From Saturday to Tuesday, some areas of Nashik district — including the Ghats — may experience windstorms, lightning, and rainfall. Residents are advised to stay alert during this period.

Experts say that Nashik, once known for its cool air and moderate climate, has seen a noticeable change over the past few years, with increasing heatwaves becoming the new normal.

Authorities and weather officials are monitoring the situation closely, and the public is urged to take precautions against both the heat and possible stormy conditions in the coming days.

