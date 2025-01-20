Nashik Horror: 8-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Boy Tortured and Murdered in Gandharva Nagari

A tragic and horrifying incident has shaken Nashik’s Gandharva Nagari area. The body of an 8-year-old mentally challenged boy was found late last night in the basement of an under-construction building. The boy was reportedly subjected to unnatural torture before being brutally murdered, spreading grief and fear among residents.

The victim’s parents work as watchmen in a nearby apartment and live with their two children in a temporary shelter within the same area. The father also works as a wage laborer during the day, while the mother supports the family by washing dishes.

The boy, suddenly disappeared from his home last evening. A frantic search by his family ended tragically when his lifeless body was discovered in the basement of the building. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut, initial findings revealed that the boy's ribs were broken, suggesting he was thrown from a height. A medical examination confirmed that he had suffered unnatural torture.

A large police team, including Deputy Commissioner Monika Raut, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sapkale, Police Inspector Sanjeev Phulpagare, and Police Sub-Inspector Prabhakar Sonawane, rushed to the scene upon receiving the information.

The police have formed three teams to investigate the case and have begun analyzing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify suspects. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with residents demanding justice for the young boy.