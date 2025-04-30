Nashik Horror: Drunk Father Strangles 8-Year-Old Son, Carries Body in Sack to Mother-in-Law’s House

In a shocking incident that has left Nashik stunned, a father allegedly strangled his 8-year-old son and carried the body in a sack to his mother-in-law’s house. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon (April 29) in Mangalmurti Nagar on Jail Road.

The accused, identified as Sumit Bharat Pujari (38), has been arrested by the Suburban Police.

According to police, Sumit Pujari lived with his wife and two children in Soham Society, Mangalmurti Nagar. He was reportedly addicted to alcohol and often fought with his wife over minor issues. Due to continuous arguments, his wife had left for Mumbai to stay with her relatives about a week ago. The couple's elder son and daughter had gone to their grandfather’s house, leaving only Sumit and his younger son, Ganesh Pujari, at home.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m., in a drunken state, Sumit allegedly strangled his son Ganesh. Shockingly, he then placed the boy’s body in a sack and took it to his mother-in-law’s house located in the Indiranagar slum area, a short distance from their residence.

Local police were immediately informed and reached the spot. The child’s body was sent for post-mortem. Officials say the motive behind the brutal act is still unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.

This heartbreaking incident has sparked outrage and sorrow among local residents.