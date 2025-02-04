Nashik Horror: Husband Kills Wife with Crowbar and Cooker Lid During Argument at Home

A shocking incident of domestic violence unfolded in Nashik’s DK Nagar area, where a man brutally killed his wife by striking her on the head with a crowbar and a cooker lid. The tragic event took place on Tuesday (4th) afternoon at Swastik Niwas Society on Gangapur Road.

The victim has been identified as Savita Chhatragun Gore (45), while the accused is her husband, Chhatragun Gore (50). The couple lived in a rented apartment on the fourth floor of Swastik Niwas (B-Wing) along with their son.

According to the police, the couple was in the process of shifting their belongings to a new residence when an argument broke out between them. Their son had already left for work in the morning, leaving them alone at home. Around 12 PM, in a fit of rage, Chhatragun attacked Savita with a crowbar and a cooker lid, striking her on the head. She collapsed onto a wooden bed, bleeding profusely.

Around the same time, the couple’s married daughter, Mukta Balaji Likhe, arrived at the house. She found the door locked from the inside and repeatedly knocked, but there was no response. After a long wait, her father finally opened the door, revealing the horrifying scene—her mother lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

Police were alerted immediately, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are yet to confirm the motive behind the violent outburst, but preliminary reports suggest a heated argument escalated into a fatal attack.