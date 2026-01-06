Nashik Horror: Men Disguised as Sadhus Attempt to Assault Two Schoolgirls in Nandgaon

A disturbing incident has been reported from Nandgaon taluka in Nashik district, where two underage schoolgirls were allegedly followed, and an attempt was made to assault her while she was on her way to school. The accused, disguised in saffron robes resembling sadhus, targeted the minor, triggering fear and outrage in the area. Following the incident, a serious criminal case has been registered against the two men at Nandgaon Police Station. The episode has caused widespread concern among parents and residents, raising questions about the safety of school-going children and the misuse of religious attire to commit crimes.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 am on Monday when the victim was walking to school with her friend. In the Jadhav Vasti area, two men dressed in saffron clothes arrived on a motorcycle from the Hiswal side and began staring at the girls. After moving ahead briefly, the men turned their vehicle around, blocked the road, and one of them got down. Sensing danger, both girls ran towards Hiswal. One of the men chased them, and when one girl slowed down due to fear and exhaustion, he allegedly grabbed her hand and tried to pull her away.

Displaying presence of mind, the other girl raised a loud alarm and forcefully held her friend’s hand, managing to drag her away from the attacker. Startled by the shouting, the accused fled from the spot. Around the same time, a local villager, Machhindra Khade, happened to pass by on his motorcycle. The frightened girls sought his help and were dropped safely near their school in Hiswal. Due to shock and fear, the girls initially did not inform anyone about the incident. Later, the victim called her father and narrated the ordeal, after which the school authorities were alerted.

With the help of villagers, the two suspects were traced and apprehended in the Bejgaon area. Police reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The accused were identified as Suresh Tukaram Jagatap, a resident of Gosaviwadi in Jalgaon district, and Narayan Dadarav Shinde from Ambad in Jalna district. Based on the complaint filed by the minor girl at Nandgaon Police Station, a case has been registered against both men. Further investigation in the matter is being carried out under the supervision of Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Bahakar.